Charges filed against man accused of attacking Clovis grandfather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prosecutors filed charges against the man accused of attacking a 68-year-old grandfather in the parking lot of a Clovis Home Depot.Police arrested 63-year-old John Bell earlier this month after the victim reported an assault over a parking spot.Joe Carrera told Action News he was trying to back out of a handicap parking stall when Bell got impatient, started an argument and punched him several times.Bell is scheduled to answer to three felony charges in court on Monday.