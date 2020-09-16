fire

Massive fire destroys Charlie's bar in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames destroyed a bar in Porterville on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The fire broke out at Charlie's on Main Street.

Video sent to Action News shows massive flames ripping through the building as several fire engines work to douse the blaze.




It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. Burned debris was all that remained of the business.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
