Massive fire destroys Charlie's bar in Porterville

The fire broke out at Charlie's on Main Street.
Video sent to Action News shows massive flames ripping through the building as several fire engines work to douse the blaze.
BREAKING: A fire has destroyed Charlie’s bar on North Main St. in Porterville. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Mohm7Jt08o— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) September 16, 2020
Another view. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/TqH4GFeHZz— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) September 16, 2020
It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started. Burned debris was all that remained of the business.
