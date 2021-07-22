3 in custody after chase in Fresno, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Two suspects in custody after chase in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects are is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase in Fresno Thursday afternoon.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was wanted for a traffic violation and did not stop. They were also in a stolen car.

The chase was called off but a helicopter followed the suspects to an apartment complex near Weldon and Fresno.

One of the suspects is facing charges of auto theft, evading police, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. The other two face resisting arrest charges.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chase
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News