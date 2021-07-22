3 in custody after chase in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects are is in custody after leading deputies on a short chase in Fresno Thursday afternoon.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says one of the suspects was wanted for a traffic violation and did not stop. They were also in a stolen car.The chase was called off but a helicopter followed the suspects to an apartment complex near Weldon and Fresno.One of the suspects is facing charges of auto theft, evading police, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. The other two face resisting arrest charges.