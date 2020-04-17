police chase

Man leads police on 100 MPH pursuit, apprehended with help of K-9 officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Hanford with aid from a police K-9 after he led police on a pursuit that topped 100 miles per hour.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says they were conducting a domestic violence investigation on Thursday and located the suspect, Rocco Miller, in the area of 9th Avenue and East Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. When they attempted to pull Miller over, he led them on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, KCSO says Miller reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and blew through stop signs and red lights.

When Miller attempted to turn onto Hayden Avenue from 12th Avenue, he crashed into a Tractor Supply store sign. Miller got out of the vehicle and ran, but was apprehended with the assistance of KCSO K-9 Officer "Dash."

Kings County K-9 Officer "Dash"


Miller was taken to Adventist Health Center in Hanford and treated for his injuries. He was booked into the Kings County Jail for spousal abuse, evading a police officer, resisting arrest and hit and run. His bail is set at $40,000.
