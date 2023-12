We sat down with Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama to chat about safety this holiday season for both shoppers and business owners.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues.

We sat down with Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama to chat about safety this holiday season for both shoppers and business owners, and how the department is taking advantage of this time to connect to the community.