WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chat with the Chief: Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:21AM
Chat with the Chief: Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte
EMBED <>More Videos

Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with Madera's new police chief, Giachino Chiaramonte.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with Madera's new police chief, Giachino Chiaramonte.

The former Fresno State football player spent 22 years with the Madera Police Department before being sworn in.

Before that, he was playing Linebacker for the Dogs' from 1997-2000.

In 2001, he joined the Madera Police Department and was named top cop in October.

Our Chat with the Chief dives into his career and love for the city of Madera.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW