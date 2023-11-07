Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with Madera's new police chief, Giachino Chiaramonte.

Chat with the Chief: Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte

Chat with the Chief

The former Fresno State football player spent 22 years with the Madera Police Department before being sworn in.

Before that, he was playing Linebacker for the Dogs' from 1997-2000.

In 2001, he joined the Madera Police Department and was named top cop in October.

Our Chat with the Chief dives into his career and love for the city of Madera.

