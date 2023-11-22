WATCH LIVE

Chat with the Chief: Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Wednesday, November 22, 2023 12:01AM
Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with local public safety leaders continues with Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz.

Chief Alcaraz started his career with the Selma Police Department in 1998. He spent almost two decades with the department before transferring to Fowler to become police chief there.

Last year, he was appointed City of Selma police chief.

We discussed the resilience of his department following the tragic loss of one of their officers nearly a year ago.

