Woman killed, car ripped in half after hitting palm tree in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old woman was killed after her car hit a palm tree in Fresno County on Tuesday night.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified her on Wednesday as Fresno resident Abegale Brewer.The accident happened on Chateau Fresno Avenue and West Kearney Boulevard at about 9:15 pm, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP says Brewer was heading west on Kearney at a high speed when she drifted to the right, slid sideways, overcorrected and then hit the palm tree.The force of the impact ripped her vehicle in half and she died at the scene.Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.