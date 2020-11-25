fatal crash

Woman killed, car ripped in half after hitting palm tree in Fresno County

It's too early to tell if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been killed after her car hit a palm tree in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on Chateau Fresno Avenue and W Kearney Blvd at about 9:15 pm, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the woman was heading west on Kearney at a high speed when she drifted to the right, slid sideways, overcorrected and then hit the palm tree.

The force of the impact ripped her vehicle in half and she died at the scene.


