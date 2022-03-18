disney+ streaming service

Watch an exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

The fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy is now streaming on Disney+.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Code Red' | Exclusive clip from 'Cheaper by the Dozen'

It's a "code red" in the Baker household!

In this exclusive clip from the new Disney+ Original movie, "Cheaper by the Dozen," the blended family of 12 has only 10 minutes to go through their chaotic morning routine. Check it out in the video player above.

The movie, a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy, tells the story of the Bakers' raucous exploits as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

It stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. The movie is directed by Gail Lerner, with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry based on the novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Kenya Barris is producing, with Shawn Levy, Gabrielle Union, Brian Dobbins and Donald J. Lee, Jr. serving as executive producers.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is now streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Cheaper by the Dozen' celebrates the joy of blended families
7-year-old Tulare boy featured in 'The Proud Family' Disney+ reboot
'Turning Red' may be Disney/Pixar's edgiest film yet
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
TOP STORIES
Multiple shot at Fresno County home, suspect in custody, deputies say
1 killed in crash on I-5 in Kings County
Teens hit and killed by car in Tulare identified
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Fresno liquor store employee sold alcohol to teens before deadly crash
Teen arrested for hate crime in Clovis
Car flies off highway into ocean during hit-and-run crash in SoCal
Show More
Merced police asking for help finding 83-year-old man
ACLU sues Fresno over homeless encampment ordinance
Former Bulldogs Carr, Adams to reunite on Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno homeless encampments
California high gas price proposal: $400 rebates to all taxpayers
More TOP STORIES News