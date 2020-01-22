Chemical leak at Kern County manufacturing plant prompts evacuations within city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuations are in place for some residents in the city of Taft after a manufacturing plant had a chemical leak, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the chemical leak happened at the Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road but did not say what type of chemical was released.

Officials say residents who work or live within six miles of Taft Manufacturing are recommended to evacuate.



Sheriff's officials say those who are in a seven to a nine-mile radius from the manufacturing plant should shelter-in-place.





Authorities say to those who need to shelter-in-place should close all windows, doors and fireplace vents and turn off central air systems.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at First Baptist Church. Anyone with physical limitations in need of assistance can call 1-855-284-6565.

