Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car

By and
CHICAGO -- A Chicago teenager said her survival instincts took over when she and her younger siblings fought off a carjacker who stole their family's vehicle and allegedly threatened to shoot them if they refused to get out.

The children were eventually found safe and reunited with their family.

It happened after a 49-year-old man left his 2018 Toyota Highlander running around 11 p.m. to pick up food from a Domino's Pizza, police said.

Inside the vehicle were his three children, two daughters, ages five and 16, and his 10-year-old son, police said.

Two suspects drove up in a 2011 black Toyota Camry when the passenger got out of the Camry and got inside the Highlander and fled with the kids still inside, police said.

One of the children, 16-year-old Imama, said she was just about to fall asleep when a stranger got into the driver's seat.

"This dude just jumps in the car and he looks back and I realize it's not my dad, so I go, 'Who are you?!'" she recalled. "And he starts driving really fast, going in like a zig-zag pattern."

According to police, the Camry was possibly stolen earlier in the day.

Imama said she panicked, but acted quickly.
"I started yelling, I'm like 'Who are you?!' And he goes, 'Get out or I'm going to shoot you,'" she said.

Despite that, she knew she had to fight for her and her family's lives.

"I was just scared for my life, I didn't know what to do," Imama said. "I was in panic mode, like, I wanted to cry but I knew I had to do something that can help."

So she kept screaming, which woke up her 10-year-old brother Hasnain.

"I said, 'I'll get out, fine,' and then I started hitting him with the iPad," Hasnain said.

Together the siblings fought the thief as best they could from the backseat of the Highlander.
"My phone was dead so I couldn't call 911," Imama said. "I see my dad's phone in the passenger seat so I, like, try to strangle the dude from the back because I was right behind him."

As she tried to restrain the car thief behind the wheel, Imama called 911. She said that's when he jumped out of the car and into another vehicle with other people inside.

Police said he abandoned the SUV with the kids inside. The suspect was picked up by his accomplices in the Camry, police said.

The stolen Camry was located at a gas station at about 1:40 a.m. Four people in the car were taken into custody while the driver fled from the scene, police said.

Steffy Lagunas, 19, Ralph Enriquez, 22, Kaily Lagunas, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest rogers parkwest ridgefamilycar theftchicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand vetoes legal cannabis sales
5-year-old girl injured in Fresno shooting comes home
Fresno store owner acted in self-defense when he killed 2 robbery suspects: Police
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Visalia man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering girlfriend
Traveling on Highway 99? Here's how to survive holiday traffic
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Show More
Madera Co deputies pull over drivers, surprise them with cash
UPDATE: Atwater woman who went missing in SoCal found safe
New generation of prosthetics helping runners break records
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
More TOP STORIES News