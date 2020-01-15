food

Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken nuggets through end of January

Chick-Fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets to its customers for the rest of the month.

The fast-food chain announced Monday customers could grab a free eight-piece entree. All you have to do is create an account on the restaurant's mobile app.


If you already have an account, the restaurant says you can sign into the app to catch the deal.

The offer is good until January 31.
