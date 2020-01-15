Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken nuggets through end of January

Dip-dip-hooray: Free 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets starting today! 🎉🙌



Sign in or create an account on the Chick-fil-A App from 1/13-1/31 and receive an offer for a free 8-count nugget entree. See details in App. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 13, 2020

Chick-Fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets to its customers for the rest of the month.The fast-food chain announced Monday customers could grab a free eight-piece entree. All you have to do is create an account on the restaurant's mobile app.If you already have an account, the restaurant says you can sign into the app to catch the deal.The offer is good until January 31.