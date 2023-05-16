Subway workers with blankets and brooms chased down a chicken running loose on the tracks in Mexico City. (No audio).

Chicken on the loose shuts down Mexico City subway line

MEXICO CITY -- Service was temporarily halted on a line of Mexico City's subway system after a chicken got loose on the tracks.

The chicken eluded several attempts to capture it before one worker tossed his coat over the bird.

The metro system said service was quickly restored after the incident.

Accidents on the subway have been a recurrent embarrassment for Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is considered the most likely candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party to succeed him in the 2024 presidential election.

In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, killing 26 people and injuring nearly 100.

An investigation blamed deficiencies in the line's construction, and 10 former officials have been charged with homicide, injury and damage to property, though none have been jailed.

Like the president, Sheinbaum often ascribes setbacks to a conservative conspiracy against her.