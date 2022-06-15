Society

Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis retiring from position in March 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis says she will retire from her post next March.

Chief Donis made that announcement during Monday night's Fresno City Council budget hearing.

Donis has served as chief for the last nine years and she is the first woman to ever hold that position with the Fresno Fire Department.

