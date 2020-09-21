Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers passes away from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chief Medical Officer for United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley has died after a more than month-long battle with COVID-19.
Dr. Robert Shankerman led clinical operations at 21 health centers in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties since 2014 and saw patients twice a week at the Parlier Health Center.
He passed away while in intensive care at Saint Agnes Medical Center on Saturday.
United Health Centers released a statement saying in part, "While it is not clear how Dr. Shankerman contracted the virus, his death is a significant loss to the entire UHC Community including his colleagues, coworkers and friends who are now grieving his loss."
The statement also said Dr. Shankerman was a vocal advocate for taking preventative safety measures related to the virus and that he quickly implemented several protocols and practices across the organization to protect patients and staff.
