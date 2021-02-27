Valley dad returns from deployment, surprises kids at Visalia school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Chief Petty Officer and Valley father is back home with his family after he made a special trip to a South Valley school to surprise his little ones.Chief Petty Officer Junior Rodriguez returned to Central California after being deployed on the USS Nimitz for more than 300 days in the longest deployment in Navy history since the Cold War.Friday afternoon, Rodriguez went right to Sycamore Valley Academy to surprise his seven-year-old daughter, who goes to school there.His three-year-old son and his wife, Jessica, who is an employee at the Visalia school, were also a part of the special reunion.