Child, 3, dies after falling into grease trap outside New York Tim Horton's shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A 3-year-old child died Monday after falling into a grease trap outside of a Tim Horton's coffee shop.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of University Avenue and Culver Road in Rochester, New York. Police were first called to the area for the report of a missing child, but received another call shortly thereafter that the child had been found in a grease trap at the location. The child apparently fell into the trap, which police described as being covered by a plastic lid, and wasn't able to get out.

Emergency responders attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Frank Camp, with the Rochester Police Department, described the incident as "horrifying."

"We're asked all the time, 'What's the worst thing that you encounter as a police officer?' and this is number one," he tearfully told local news station WHAM.

It's unclear if the child was related to an employee or patron of the shop. No further identifying information was available.

There was a large police presence in the area as authorities investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorktim hortonschild deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News