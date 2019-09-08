Child and adult relative shot during fight in Hanford

By
Gunmen hit two people, including a young child, during an attack at a Hanford gas station Sunday morning.

Hanford police found the gunshot victims in a Ford Mustang that crashed into a pole near the gas station on 12th Ave. and Hanford Armona Rd. at almost 2 a.m.

They say the victims are a man in his twenties and a child who is four or five years old. They're related, but police aren't saying exactly how.

Paramedics rushed the victims to hospitals outside of Hanford and they don't know their conditions.

Witnesses told police they heard a fight and gunshots.

Investigators are looking for video and witnesses so they can track down a suspect.
