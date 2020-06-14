Man arrested on child endangerment charges in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a father for child endangerment after they found him impaired and armed with weapons.Police say someone called 911 and reported that 35-year-old Roberto Hernandez made criminal threats towards them.Before officers arrived at the scene, he drove off with his three young childrenWhen police eventually found Hernandez at a relative's home, he barricaded himself inside.Negotiators eventually got him to exit the house peacefully, and that's when police discovered he was under the influence of drugs and had two loaded guns in his possession.He's now facing several weapons and child endangerment charges.