Child hit by car while getting off school bus in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A child was hit by a car that went around a stopped school bus, according to Houston police.

The accident was reported as a major crash on Hearth Drive in southwest Houston just after 3 p.m.

Officers say a woman drove around the bus as it was unloading, disregarding the flashing red lights, and hitting a child in the middle of the intersection.

"If you're out there driving, please obey what the lights say," said Officer Mark Leatherwood with the Houston Police. "Stop. Don't go around them. This accident could have been avoided."

HISD issued the following statement: "One of our students at Longfellow Elementary School was struck and injured by a car that passed a stopped school bus this afternoon. The student was taken immediately to the hospital by paramedics. Police are investigating. We want to remind all drivers to please obey the laws about stopping when school buses are loading and unloading children and please obey school zone speed limits."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school bus accidentschool bus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News