water rescue

Child hospitalized after being rescued from island on Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy was hospitalized after being rescued from an island on the Kings River Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue crews responded to the area of Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues in Fresno County just before 5 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say the boy's family pulled him from the water and onto an island on the Kings River.

Rescue crews responded to the Kings River near the area of Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues.



The child was airlifted from the island by a Fresno County sheriff's helicopter and transported to a hospital in Reedley by ambulance, officials say. He is in critical condition.

Additional information regarding how the child ended up on the island was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyreedleywater rescuekings river
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
Group of teens saves girl from drowning at Wild Water Adventures
Beachgoers rescue drowning man, perform CPR at Reedley Beach
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Lyft driver opens fire, gets shot by suspects
Dinuba police looking for missing man suffering dementia
Fire breaks out at NFL stadium moments before kickoff
1 killed, another wounded in Rose Bowl parking lot shooting
Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say
Woman says dad was bitten by ants 100 times in veterans' nursing home
Child thrown from car during Texas hit-and-run crash
Show More
U.S. Forest Service hiring for more than 1,500 positions across CA
Police: Shots fired into Visalia home
Alley fight escalates into stabbing, shots fired, police say
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
Well-known TV host, Fresno State announcer Ray O'Canto dies at 60
More TOP STORIES News