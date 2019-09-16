Child hospitalized after being rescued from island on Kings River

Rescue crews responded to the area of Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues in Fresno County just before 5 p.m.
Sheriff's officials say the boy's family pulled him from the water and onto an island on the Kings River.
The child was airlifted from the island by a Fresno County sheriff's helicopter and transported to a hospital in Reedley by ambulance, officials say. He is in critical condition.
Additional information regarding how the child ended up on the island was not immediately available.
