Child hospitalized after being rescued from island on Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy was hospitalized after being rescued from an island on the Kings River Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Rescue crews responded to the area of Lac Jac and Lincoln Avenues in Fresno County just before 5 p.m.Sheriff's officials say the boy's family pulled him from the water and onto an island on the Kings River.The child was airlifted from the island by a Fresno County sheriff's helicopter and transported to a hospital in Reedley by ambulance, officials say. He is in critical condition.Additional information regarding how the child ended up on the island was not immediately available.