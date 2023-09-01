Fresno man accused of killing baby had 'angry temper,' ex-girlfriend testifies

The trial of a man accused of murdering a baby continued at the Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Aaron Moton killed his girlfriend's son, Xander, in October 2021.

The murder happened at the apartment Moton had shared with his then-girlfriend, Nikkey Rojas, while she was briefly outside, according to the district attorney.

"I've seen an angry side to him," said the ex-girlfriend Moton dated before Rojas. "He gets, like, very pumped and wound up," Mia Castrellon said.

She told police in an interview that Moton once pushed her into a window sill during an argument.

Another time, Castrellon said Moton hit the left side of her face in the car.

Castrellon, who had a child with Moton, also told police that he "had a lot of patience" with their son, Ace.

Moton never lost his temper with their baby, she said.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury heard from Fresno Police Department Detective Ryan Rockwell.

He told the jury about his interview with Moton a day after baby Xander's death.

"He started to lose his color," Det. Ryan Rockwell said. "I noticed little beads of sweat started to form on his forehead and started to drip down his nose."

But Moton's defense attorney, Scott Kinney, shot back. He pressed the detective on those details.

"This interview was audio and video recorded, right?" Kinney asked. "Yes," the detective said.

"Shouldn't the jury see it then?" Kinney said. "Objection," senior deputy district attorney Amy Cobb said.

The trial will resume Friday afternoon when jurors will see that almost two-hour video of Moton's first interview with detectives from October 2021.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.