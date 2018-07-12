CALIFORNIA

Child molester slain by fellow inmate at California prison

WASCO, Calif. --
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate just days after arriving at a California prison.

Wasco State Prison officials said Wednesday that 19-year-old Andres Ayon began striking 66-year-old Agustin Duran in the face and chest with his fists Saturday night.

Guards broke up the assault with a pepper spray grenade.

Duran was airlifted to an outside hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon. He arrived in prison July 2 to serve a life sentence after he was convicted in Los Angeles County of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Ayon, who was treated for minor injuries, arrived at the prison north of Bakersfield last month to serve a six-year Kern County sentence for robbery and using a deadly weapon.
