Child nearly hit by car that failed to yield to school bus

MINNESOTA -- A fourth grader from Minnesota narrowly escaped injury after a car failed to yield for a school bus.

The video released by Minnesota State Patrol shows the bus stopped with lights flashing and the stop arm extended.

You then see 10-year-old Ambriel Johnson crossing the road to board the bus.

An oncoming car fails to slow down and almost hits her.

Police just released video of the incident from January urging motorists to obey the law.
The 20-year-old driver reportedly pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor.

He was ordered to perform community service and fined $300.

The Facebook Post from by Minnesota State Patrol reads:

"The dangers are real.

Watch as a Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader gets on her school bus in January. And watch as the driver fails to yield for the school bus with its stop-arm extended and flashing lights activated.

Obey the Law

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.
Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
The best way to be aware of your surroundings at all times is to put the distractions away.
Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child."

