child pornography

Fresno police officer arrested for possession of child porn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Logue for the crime on Wednesday. Logue works as a police officer with the Fresno Police Department and was assigned to the Homeless Task Force at the time of his arrest.

Members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were working on a tip related to child pornography. Their investigation led them to the suspect, who was at Fresno police headquarters.

Logue was arrested and a search warrant was executed at this home. His electronic devices will be investigated further for potential illegal material, and FCSO says there is currently no evidence that Logue ever abused a child.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall personally terminated Logue's employment from the department immediately. In a statement from the department, Chief Hall said he is "shocked and outraged by the actions of Jeffrey Logue. He shares his disappointment with all the men and women of the Fresno Police Department."

Logue was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography. His bail is set at $20,000.

If you have any information about illegal sexual material being shared online, call the sheriff's office at 559-600-3111 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarrestchild pornographyfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Tulare County man arrested for having child pornography
Tulare man arrested for distributing child porn on social media
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News