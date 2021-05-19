Over 1,000 DVDs with explicit images of children found at Fresno man's home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been arrested after detectives found a large amount of child sexual abuse images at his home.

On Tuesday, the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) conducted a search warrant at 55-year-old Michael Martin's home on E. Andrews Ave.

Detectives say while searching the home, they found more than 1,000 DVDs with videos of children being raped.

Other electronics and books with explicit photos and videos were also taken from Martin's home.

Detectives say this is one of the largest collections of explicit images of children they have ever found.

Martin was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography. His bail is $40,000.
