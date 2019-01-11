Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A NY man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

MILAN, Mich. --
A New York man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

The Washtenaw County medical examiner's office said Christian Maire's death last week was a homicide. The Detroit News reports that the autopsy found he was stabbed and struck in the head.

Maire was killed at the Milan detention center, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit. It's on the grounds of the low-security Milan federal prison. Men are housed at the center while awaiting trial, sentencing or a permanent prison assignment.

The government has said Maire was involved in an "altercation."

The 40-year-old was from Binghamton, New York. He was sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedstabbingcrimeprisonchild pornographyMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
New software tracks users who share passwords
Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Show More
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
Police find body of 8-month-old child reported abducted inside backpack
Police hunting for 'cough syrup burglars' in northern Fresno
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
More News