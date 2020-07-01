child pornography

Orosi woman arrested for distributing child pornography on fake social media account

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Detectives have arrested a woman for distributing child pornography after a month-long investigation.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Cyber-Crimes Unit and Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 18-year-old Britney Vasquez of Orosi for the crime.

Detectives say Vasquez created a fake social media account and shared multiple images of underage nude girls.

Vasquez is facing 20 counts of distributing child pornography and is being held on a $1 million bail.

Investigators say they have identified some victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021.
