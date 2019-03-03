sex assault

Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman and her boyfriend are now in custody after a child was sexually assaulted at the Stardust Motel in Hanford, according to Kings County Sheriff's deputies.

Investigators say 46-year-old Laurie Lutz picked up her stepdaughter from family members on Saturday morning, taking the child to the motel where 30-year-old Gregory Cantu beat her with a belt.

Deputies say Lutz eventually left the hotel, and that's when Cantu began sexually assaulting and threatened the child.

The girl was able to run away after convincing Cantu to take her to a nearby store, authorities said.

Cantu is a registered sex offender. He was arrested for child endangerment, lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14, and victim intimidation.

Lutz was arrested for child endangerment.

Both suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail.
