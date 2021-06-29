taxes

Could $3K child tax credit cause parents to owe IRS more money?

By Jeff Ehling
EMBED <>More Videos

Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?

Families are just two weeks away from getting the first installment of the new child tax credit, but could this lead to families owing more money to the IRS?

Parents can expect to receive a total of $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and a total of $3,600 for kids under 6.

The checks are expected to hit monthly for six months and will add up to half the total tax credit.

The credits are income based and start to phase out at $150,000 for those filing jointly.

SEE RELATED STORY: Child tax credit calculator: How much could you receive?

While most are excited to see the checks, some tax experts are concerned about the possibility that some taxpayers could have to pay back the refund if the family's income goes up quickly.

"I certainly do have many clients where some of them have had some issues last year with their income being artificially lower due to COVID, and now they are spiking right back up," said Patty Snyder with Calvetti Ferguson.

Prior to this year, families saw a $2,000 credit per child when they filed their taxes.

Because families are now getting up to half of the larger credit in advance, the amount they can deduct at filing time is just $1,500 per child, and that could turn a refund into a tax bill.

So, if you are worried about the impact, you are advised to call your accountant.

MORE: White House launches public push for child tax credit: Here's when the checks go out

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneytaxesthe white housestimulus fundsjoe bidenu.s. & worldfinance
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAXES
California taxpayers could get a rebate amid predicted budget surplus
DA convenes new special grand jury to investigate Trump Organization
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: 'Let's get this done'
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News