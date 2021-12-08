FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sharing the gift of music!
After COVID-19 silenced school marching bands, they are excited to be back in person.
In the video above, we see how music is essential to a student's academic experience.
You can learn more about how the arts can benefit students in our new Children First special, "All About The Arts."
It airs Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30 and will also be available wherever you stream.
Children First: The return of in-person marching bands
