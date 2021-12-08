children first

Children First: The return of in-person marching bands

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Children First: The return of in-person marching bands

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sharing the gift of music!

After COVID-19 silenced school marching bands, they are excited to be back in person.

In the video above, we see how music is essential to a student's academic experience.

You can learn more about how the arts can benefit students in our new Children First special, "All About The Arts."

It airs Sunday at 6:30 pm on ABC30 and will also be available wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnochildren first
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN FIRST
SPONSORED: Children First: All About The Arts
Children First: Visalia students' sci-fi film gets national attention
Children First: McLane High's Hmong Dance group
Tulare County students gaining confidence on and off the stage
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News