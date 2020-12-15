Children First: Overcoming Obstacles

ABC30 thanks its partners below for putting Children First in the Central Valley.





TCOE Dream Center - (559) 302-3622 - 1730 W Walnut Ave, Suite B, Visalia, CA 93277

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 2020 may be a year you want to forget but there are many examples of triumph and inspiration.ABC30 anchor Jason Oliveira and Meteorologist Madeline Evans host a new Children First special, Overcoming Obstacles which captures local stories of resiliency.The show is now available wherever you stream and will air Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 6:30 pm on ABC30.Stories include a former foster child who lived in 15 different homes. She found help and hope at the Dream Center in Visalia operated by Tulare County Office of Education. A student who struggled speaking English as a child is using her creativity in the kitchen to expand her own charcuterie board business. This future teacher managed to pay her own tuition at College of the Sequoias to help her family with expenses. Educational Employees Credit Union's Wise Up program is giving students a reality check when it comes to money. Students come away with a better appreciation of finances and what their parents are going through to pay the bills. Imagine having to navigate distance learning due to the pandemic then evacuating your home due to the Creek Fire! Students and staff at Sierra High School share their experiences and what it was like to return to campus. A local mother who has a child with autism shares the struggles of distance learning and how the family was able to receive help when some students were allowed to return to campus. The pandemic created shortages of essential items but for families in the Women Infants and Children program, it made it difficult to find groceries. We look at how Fresno EOC is expanding services for parents and children.