Children with black eyes, dead animals found at feces-littered property, PA police say

UPPER OXFORD, Pa. -- Police describe the conditions inside a home in Upper Oxford, Pennsylvania, as some of the worst they've ever encountered.On Wednesday, State Police Corporal Robert Kirby spoke to the media, giving the disturbing details of what they found at the home on the 100 block of Street Road."Inside the residence there was approximately four inches of sewage in the basement, bugs, maggots, flies, fleas and feces all over the residence," Kirby said.Tragically, he confirms that three young children and an adult child were living there with two adults.On top of the deplorable conditions inside, he said the kids were subject to living amongst several dead animals and many others barely clinging to life.Kirby said this may be the worst case of neglect he's encountered."No child, no adult, no animal should be living in that house. That's how bad it is."The discovery was made Tuesday night when one of the children was seen by a driver playing on Street Road. The passerby called police.When officers arrived they found two children with black eyes. Then they found dead rabbits, dogs, a chicken and a pig, all openly decomposing.They also noticed many other animals alive, but some just barely.A combination of 25 dogs, cats, a pig, snakes, rats and a bearded dragon were found alive.Walt Fenstermacher of the Brandywine Valley SPCA said they've taken the surviving animals."The body conditions of some of the animals were below what they should be," said Fenstermacher. "They're in various stages of health and wellness."At this point, police believe several other animals have been buried on the property.Also on Wednesday afternoon, we saw state police remove several rifles from the garage.The children are no longer with their parents. They've been placed with other family members.Police said the adults will be charged for animal cruelty and they're still sorting out the child abuse investigation.