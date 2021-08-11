feel good

Mack & Payson, 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged.
By Eric Noll andHaley Yamada
EMBED <>More Videos

Preschool friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time

PHOENIX -- Payson Altice and Mack Porter met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while they were both fighting cancer in 2021.

After weeks apart, both are in remission and out of the hospital, so on July 21, the 3-year-olds reunited.

During the reunion, Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged and danced.

Payson, Mack and their families, told "World News Tonight" that the moment was unforgettable.

SEE ALSO: Teen cuts off beloved 19-inch Afro for kids with cancer, raises $39K

"That was a blessing to just watch our children be children," said Mack's mother, Danielle Porter.

Payson's mother, Tracey Altice, said that Mack and Payson set an example for how to get through tough situations.

"During these scary and hard times," she said. "No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way."

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonachildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FEEL GOOD
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
Happy Birthday, Mickey! Disney's magical mouse turns 93 today
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News