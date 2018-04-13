EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3333894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Personal items belonging to a missing Santa Clarita family have been located in a Northern California river, authorities said.

A child's body has been found in a Northern California river, where a missing Valencia family's car is believed to be submerged, authorities said.The Mendocino County Sheriff said during a Friday news conference that the body of a child was found about 7 miles south of where the Thottapilly family's car is believed to have gone off an embankment.The California Highway Patrol does not believe there is any foul playThe tragic discovery comes after investigators found personal items belonging to the Thottapilly in the Eel River.Authorities said they found "various personal items consistent with a family traveling on vacation" during the course of the two-day search. Relatives of the Thottapilly family positively identified the items as belongings of their family members, authorities said.The family was scheduled to arrive to visit a friend in the San Jose area on April 6, but never showed up, authorities said. Sandeep, 42, Soumya, 38, Siddhant, 12, and Saachi, 9, were last seen in Klamath, in Del Norte County on April 5. They were reported missing on April 8.A witness recalled seeing an SUV matching the description of a missing Valencia family's vehicle plunge into the Eel River in Northern California.