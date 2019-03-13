Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

Chili's is celebrating its birthday with $3.13 margaritas.

Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Wednesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.

The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.

If you share a picture of your occasion on social media with the hashtag #ChilisBirthday, you will be entered to win a $313 Chili's gift card.

The margarita deal is available all day long.

