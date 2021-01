EMBED >More News Videos Learning to ski and snowboard for all ages has become much easier than ever before.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort has released a new schedule for the new year.The resort announced that it will now be open Thursday through Monday for the remainder of the 2021 winter season.It will reopen this Thursday at 9 am with several chair lifts in operation.So far this season, China Peak has seen a snow total between 34 to 40 inches.