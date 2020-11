EMBED >More News Videos Learning to ski and snowboard for all ages has become much easier than ever before.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort is looking to hire dozens of season workers to help them prepare for the upcoming ski season.Interested applicants can attend a job fair at Sequoia Brewing in northeast Fresno on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, from 9 am to 4 pm.The job fair will be held outside to allow for social distancing.The resort aims to open to visitors by Thanksgiving weekend if weather permits.