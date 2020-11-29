China Peak set to open with limited mountain access

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite damage from the Creek Fire, China Peak said it's ready to welcome back skiers and snowboarders for the season.The mountain resort is opening Sunday morning with limited mountain access.Resort management says staff has been working over the last week to make snow and improve mountain coverage following a recent storm.On Sunday, they plan to open chair 6 serving the Academy Run.There is no beginner terrain open at this time, but they hope with favorable conditions that will soon change.The first chair starts running Sunday morning at 9.