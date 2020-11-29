Travel

China Peak set to open with limited mountain access

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite damage from the Creek Fire, China Peak said it's ready to welcome back skiers and snowboarders for the season.

The mountain resort is opening Sunday morning with limited mountain access.

Resort management says staff has been working over the last week to make snow and improve mountain coverage following a recent storm.

On Sunday, they plan to open chair 6 serving the Academy Run.

There is no beginner terrain open at this time, but they hope with favorable conditions that will soon change.

The first chair starts running Sunday morning at 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno countychina peak
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden takes helm as president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Body found inside burned apartment in central Fresno
Show More
Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
Fresno County says COVID vaccine doses aren't coming fast enough
More TOP STORIES News