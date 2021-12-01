FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort officials are counting down to a busy winter season, and they're in need of full and part-time staffing.
The Fresno County resort needs hotel staff, equipment operators, parking attendants and ski patrol, among many other positions.
They're hosting a job fair this Saturday at the resort from 9 am to 3 pm.
There are also some sweet perks for those hired: free skiing, tickets for friends and family and resort discounts.
China Peak hiring for several positions at job fair this Saturday
CHINA PEAK
TOP STORIES
Show More