China Peak hiring for several positions at job fair this Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort officials are counting down to a busy winter season, and they're in need of full and part-time staffing.

The Fresno County resort needs hotel staff, equipment operators, parking attendants and ski patrol, among many other positions.

They're hosting a job fair this Saturday at the resort from 9 am to 3 pm.

There are also some sweet perks for those hired: free skiing, tickets for friends and family and resort discounts.
