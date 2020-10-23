China Peak resort aims to open to skiers Thanksgiving weekend

If the weather cooperates, skiers could be on the slopes by Thanksgiving weekend.
Resort officials say they feel a busy winter season is ahead despite some fire damage to the property.
China Peak also plans to hire more than 100 season employees at its annual job fair on November 6 at Sequoia Brewing in northeast Fresno.
When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.
