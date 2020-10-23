china peak

China Peak resort aims to open to skiers Thanksgiving weekend

When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the largest single wildfire in California history continues to burn in the mountains of Fresno and Madera counties, staff members at China Peak Mountain Resort are working to clean up debris to get ready for the upcoming ski season.

If the weather cooperates, skiers could be on the slopes by Thanksgiving weekend.

Resort officials say they feel a busy winter season is ahead despite some fire damage to the property.

China Peak also plans to hire more than 100 season employees at its annual job fair on November 6 at Sequoia Brewing in northeast Fresno.

When skiers arrive this winter, they will also notice plenty of signs reminding people to practice social distancing and follow other COVID-19 health guidelines.

