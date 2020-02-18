china peak

China Peak still open despite warmer weather

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people made the trek up to China Peak Mountain Resort this Presidents Day weekend.

The warmer temperatures did not scare skiers and snowboarders away.

Brian Kidd came up to the mountain with his friends.

"It's definitely worth the trip. It's still a lot of fun. I came with my friends on the party bus from sequoia," he said.

Kidd doesn't snowboard much but said hitting the slopes has been great.

"There is still enough snow to definitely do what you need to do...yes it could be powder. But you know the problem with the weather. It's not perfect," Kidd said.

It's been a few weeks since the mountain saw natural snow.
But most people said they didn't come across big dirt patches or rocks even if they wish it could be better.

"It's a little icy in the shade but it's definitely still good enough to keep going. It's definitely good out here," said Jeremiah Lopez, who is a snowboarder.

Lopez is no stranger to the mountain with about 10 years of experience. He has seen the good and the bad years.

"I wish it was still raining so we get a little more snow. It's okay, we can work with it. It's not the worst. But it's not the best," he said.

Troy Cohee with China Peak says about 90% of the mountain is open with the majority of those runs being groomed.
He credits cold overnight lows because they are able to make snow.

"We do get a few nights just about every week to make some snow and kind of cover the main runs and do some patchwork on the bare areas and high wear areas. So we can do this for a very long time," Cohee said.

Right now, chair 5 is the only one lift not turned on, but visitors don't seem to mind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschina peaksnowskiing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHINA PEAK
China Peak: Adaptive Sports
Lemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting woman at China Peak ski resort
China Peak: Learn to Ski
China Peak Mountain Resort hoping for more snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News