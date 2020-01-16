china peak

China Peak's junior ski patrol gives teens opportunity to help out on the slopes

CHINA PEAK, Calif. (KFSN) -- For skiers and snowboarders, there's nothing like a good day on the slopes, but it doesn't always turn out that way.

When someone is injured, the National Ski Patrol is usually the first on the scene to offer first aid.

China Peak has one of the largest volunteer ski patrols in California, including a new program for teens.

With more than 30,000 members, the National Ski Patrol is one of the largest outdoor safety organization in the country.

