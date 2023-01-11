WATCH LIVE

Fresno man found guilty of murdering wife, sentencing set for March

Prosecutors had claimed Vue murdered his wife because he was angry about an affair and didn't want her to leave.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 2:43PM
A Fresno man found guilty of killing his wife is set to be sentenced in March.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after they began deliberating, jurors came back with the verdict in the trial of Chinnawut Vue.

In 2016, Vue stabbed Xia Vang more than 100 times in their northeast Fresno home.

He then tried to kill himself by slashing his own throat before his arrest at Hume Lake.

Prosecutors had claimed Vue murdered his wife because he was angry about an affair and didn't want her to leave.

He could face 26 years to life in prison.

