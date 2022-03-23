Mexican soccer teams to face off at Chukchansi Park Wednesday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While gameday crews spent the morning prepping the stadium, soccer fans were busy gobbling up the few remaining tickets for Wednesday's match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Pumas.The exhibition features two of the biggest clubs to play in the Mexican league."There's a lot of Chivas fans, so it's not too often that they come down here so when they do, it's a great opportunity to catch them and see the players we see on TV all the time," says Miguel Sanchez.It'll be Chivas' first game back in Fresno since 2017.A sold-out crowd is expected to greet the two sides when they take the field -- which has been transformed from a baseball diamond into a pristine soccer pitch."We got to 10,000 quick and its approaching 12,000, which we could only get to because we put the bleachers on the field to expand the capacity tonight," says Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks.Downtown restaurant Los Panchos is expecting a big night. Owner Ramon de Alba grew up a die hard Chivas supporter and says he typically sees a 75% uptick in business on nights like these."It's exciting just to have the movement again, the traffic and the people and hopefully it continues," he said.Adding to the excitement, Chivas is expected to field most of their star players in what will be the first major event at Chukchansi Park in 2022."We get to fire up the concessions and get our gameday staff a good tune-up for our Opening Day on April 8," Franks said. "It's kind of like spring training for our team, we get to warm up first."