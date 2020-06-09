1 displaced after fire destroys trailer home in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer home fire left one person displaced in Madera County on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.
The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street just south of Avenue 22 1/2 in Fairmead.
Firefighters from Madera County Fire and Chowchilla Fire arrived to find a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames.
Officials say people were inside when the fire started, but everyone was able to make it out safely.
The home was destroyed, and so was a vehicle.
Firefighters say grass surrounding the trailer also caught fire, but crews were able to contain the flames.
A cause for the fire has not yet been released.
