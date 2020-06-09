fire

1 displaced after fire destroys trailer home in Madera County

Officials say people were inside when the fire started, but everyone was able to make it out safely.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer home fire left one person displaced in Madera County on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street just south of Avenue 22 1/2 in Fairmead.

Firefighters from Madera County Fire and Chowchilla Fire arrived to find a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames.

Officials say people were inside when the fire started, but everyone was able to make it out safely.

The home was destroyed, and so was a vehicle.

Firefighters say grass surrounding the trailer also caught fire, but crews were able to contain the flames.

A cause for the fire has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chowchillamadera countyfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center
Evacuation order lifted as crews make progress on Hunters Fire in Mariposa Co.
Laundry room vent catches fire in Parlier home, firefighters say
Three-alarm fire erupts at distribution center in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
Downtown Fresno building evacuated after gas leak at construction site
Suspect tried to rob man at ATM in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno Co. COVID-19 cases double in last 2 weeks
Show More
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center
Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Porterville
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
More TOP STORIES News