1 displaced after fire destroys trailer home in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A trailer home fire left one person displaced in Madera County on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street just south of Avenue 22 1/2 in Fairmead.Firefighters from Madera County Fire and Chowchilla Fire arrived to find a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames.Officials say people were inside when the fire started, but everyone was able to make it out safely.The home was destroyed, and so was a vehicle.Firefighters say grass surrounding the trailer also caught fire, but crews were able to contain the flames.A cause for the fire has not yet been released.