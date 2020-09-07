Man shot and killed in Chowchilla, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chowchilla police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday evening.Officers were called to reports of a shooting as a group of people were gathered at the Ash Slough around 6:30 p.m.Investigators say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to save him, but he died at the scene.Officers spoke to witnesses to gather more details on the homicide case. Further information has not been released.Police are now searching for the person responsible, but investigators have not provided a suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.