Chowchilla police are investigating a deadly shooting.The victim was found about 9:30 this morning in the area of Robertson Boulevard and Palm Parkway.He is identified only as a man in his early 20's.Robertson is closed from Palm Parkway to Myer Drive in both directions for the investigation.There is no word on a suspect or what may have led to the deadly attack.Stay with Action News for more updates.