Chowchilla Police looking for driver who hit student riding scooter

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chowchilla Police Department is looking for a driver that hit a student riding a scooter and drove away from the scene.Police say it happened just after 8:00 a.m. at 7th and Humboldt.According to officers, after the driver hit the child they fled the scene in a silver Ford Focus.A police commander says the student is "banged up" and has some scapes but is expected to be OK.Officers are now reviewing surveillance video to determine who is at fault but say there was a two-way stop at that intersection.Police say they have located the vehicle involved in the incident but not the driver.If you have any information about the suspect or witnessed the crash you are urged to call Sgt. Hunter or Detective Boivie at 559-665-8600.